NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A registered sex offender from West Virginia was indicted in U.S. District Court in Nashville on child pornography charges.

According to the Department of Justice, 44-year-old Shaun Sanders of Morgantown, West Virginia, was indicted in November 2022 by a federal grand jury in Nashville after he reportedly used a messaging app to communicate with whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl. However, Sanders was in fact communicating with an undercover FBI agent.

During the online conversation which happened in July 2022, Sanders reportedly sent obscene photos and videos, including photos of himself clothed and naked. He also allegedly requested the 13-year-old girl to send him obscene photos of herself, according to authorities.

Sanders was arrested in West Virginia in December and was recently transported to the Middle District of Tennessee for further proceedings. If Sanders is convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison and an additional 10 years for committing these crimes as a registered sex offender, the Department of Justice said.