LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody in Lebanon after several instances of alleged sexual battery.

The incidents reportedly occurred at the Walmart on South Cumberland Street Sunday night.

Lebanon police say they met with a mother who said her daughter was touched in a “sexual manner” while they were shopping at Walmart.

As authorities reviewed video footage of the incident, they found three other potential victims of the same crime.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Marmon, a local registered sex offender.

Marmon was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated sexual battery

Sexual battery (x2)

Resisting arrest

Simple possession

Police say one other victim was also confirmed to be a juvenile, while another is said to be an adult. The fourth victim has yet to be identified.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have experienced something similar recently to contact Detective Wigger at (615) 453-4365.