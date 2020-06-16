Regal Cinemas to reopen starting July 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Regal Cinema officials said they will begin reopening on July 10.

The company made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Regal announces the reopening of theatres beginning July 10. Learn more: https://t.co/upOD4GckYn pic.twitter.com/iLItWmxNrS — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 16, 2020

There will be a range of new health and safety measures implemented based on guidelines provided from the CDC and public health departments.

Regal will also provide new contactless payment options and sanitizing methods including:

Contactless payment. Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.

ULV Foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment. This form of deep sanitation is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.

Each theatre will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE