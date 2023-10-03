WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Emergency Agency is alerting residents after a portion of the Harpeth River has turned red.
The agency responded to the river Tuesday morning for the red color of the river near Forrest Crossing.
There is reportedly no danger to the public, according to WEMA.
A contractor approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation performed a dye test and the dye didn’t dissipate quickly due to low water levels.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.