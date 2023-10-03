WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Emergency Agency is alerting residents after a portion of the Harpeth River has turned red.

The agency responded to the river Tuesday morning for the red color of the river near Forrest Crossing.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Emergency Management Agency)

There is reportedly no danger to the public, according to WEMA.

A contractor approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation performed a dye test and the dye didn’t dissipate quickly due to low water levels.

No additional information was immediately released.