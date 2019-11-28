Red Cross urges blood donations during the holidays

In the spirit of the holidays, the Red Cross is hoping Middle Tennesseans will give the gift of life.

This Thanksgiving, Amy Waller is making it a priority to donate blood.

“I definitely do it every time during the holiday season,” said Waller.

Her donation carries that much more weight this time of the year.

“What we see especially in the holidays is a drop in donations for blood,” said Sherry McKinney, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Red Cross.

But McKinney said this year, the organization has an added challenge on its plate.

“What we’re doing here is we’re coming off a summer that we saw critical shortage of all blood types,” said McKinney. “So we’re still trying to build up that stock pile of blood.”

McKinney said O blood types make up the greatest shortage in the Metro Nashville area.

“We have more and more people moving to Nashville every day and with that move, we’re also seeing the need for blood increase as well,” said McKinney.

That’s why the Red Cross is calling on Middle Tennesseans to give blood this holiday season.

With a pint of blood, one person can save three lives.

“I’m giving early, so we get a head start,” said Joel Sullivan, Regional Executive of the Tennessee Region of the Red Cross.

Sullivan is challenging fellow leaders like him to donate.

“The Nashville area executives are the leaders of our community and if the leaders do it, so will everybody else,” he said.

It’s a chain reation that could save countless lives.

If you donate blood by December 18, you’ll get a $5 Amazon gift card.

If you donate blood by Saturday, you’ll get an exclusive long-sleeved shirt.

For more information on donating blood, blood drives: https://www.redcrossblood.org/