NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With six people dead and at least 23 injured following Saturday’s severe weather in Middle Tennessee, the American Red Cross is working to help community members impacted by the storms.

Officials said it is “critically important” for people to call 1-800 RED CROSS to report damages to their homes as Red Cross plans its response and casework.

In the meantime, the organization shared the following advice for what you should do after a tornado hits:

Avoid getting injured: Keep listening to the radio, television, or other news sources, and stay in your shelter until the tornado warning is over. Do not enter damaged buildings. If you’re inside a damaged building, do not use matches or lighters, look around for things that might fall or dangerous debris, exit with extreme care, and stay out.

If you smell gas or see spills that could be flammable, leave immediately. If you’re trapped, try to cover your mouth with a cloth or mask to avoid breathing dust. Instead of shouting for help, try to send a text, bang on a pipe or wall, or use a whistle. Watch out for exposed nails and broken glass. Steer clear of fallen power lines or broken utility lines.



Clean up safely: Be careful during the clean-up effort. Wear thick-soled shoes, long pants, and work gloves to reduce injuries. Don’t let children take part in disaster clean-up work. If power is out, use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns to reduce fire risk. Beware of carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t use gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, basement, garage, tent, or camper, or even outside near an open window.

Carbon monoxide can’t be seen or smelled, but it can kill you fast, so if you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak, get to fresh air right away.



Treat injuries: People may be injured, so provide first aid as needed. Don’t try to move a person with a back or neck injury unless they’re in immediate danger. Seek immediate medical assistance.

Take care of yourself: Keep in mind that it’s normal to have a lot of bad feelings, stress, or anxiety. Eat healthy food and get enough sleep to help you deal with stress. If you need to talk to someone, you can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990 .

