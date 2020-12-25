Red Cross sets up shelter for people displaced from downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — American Red Cross is setting up a shelter and providing resources for people displaced from the downtown Nashville explosion on Christmas morning.

Residents can go to the East Park Community Center at 700 Woodland Street for resources and shelter.

“We will have our Integrated Care Condolence Team there for anyone who needs it. We will be evaluating sheltering needs throughout the day. This is a continuing situation and we will update on our social platforms once further info is available,” said a Red Cross spokesperson in a statement to News 2.

For more information, contact the East Park Community Center at (615) 862-8448.

The FBI has set up a digital tip line for anyone with any information regarding the explosion. You can submit a tip by clicking here.

You can also contact the FBI with any information by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.