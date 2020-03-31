Red Cross again extends assistance deadline after tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Red Cross announced Monday that it once again was extending the deadline for emergency financial help for Middle Tennessee residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed earlier this month by several deadly tornadoes.

The Red Cross said in a news release that the new deadline to file an application for financial assistance is now April 7. The organization had previously announced it would extend the deadline to April 1.

“We want to make sure that everyone whose home or apartment that suffered major damage or was destroyed has an opportunity to file an application with the Red Cross for financial assistance,” said Kevin Watt, a disaster program manager for the Red Cross, in a statement.

Affected homeowners and renters can determine if they are qualified and complete an application by calling the Red Cross. All services, including financial help, are free to eligible households.

Twenty-five people died and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed when a March 3 storm carrying tornadoes swept through Nashville and other Middle Tennessee cities and towns.

Nineteen of the deaths were reported in hard-hit Putnam County, about 80 miles east of Nashville.

The Red Cross opened eight shelters in Middle Tennessee for residents affected by the storm. The disaster relief organization has provided more than 100,000 meals and distributed more than 39,000 relief items and supplies in the tornadoes’ aftermath.