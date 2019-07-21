Recovery mission underway for drowning victim at Four Corners Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Office of Emergency Management and the Nashville Fire Department are working a recovery mission to find a drowning victim in Percy Priest Lake.
OEM confirmed Saturday that they were looking for a drowning victim. They also said they are treating a man who was injured while trying to rescue the drowning victim.
The victim was described as a 41-year-old black man that was still missing.
No other information was released.
