WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A recovery fund has been set up for a Williamson County deputy that was shot in the line of duty last week.

Early morning on Feb. 3rd, Deputy Chandler Rowe was attempting to pull over a vehicle with expired tags in the Pinewood Road area near Interstate 840. A short pursuit ensued after the driver failed to stop his vehicle.

Officials say that’s when the driver fired three shots from an AR-15 at Deputy Rowe. Rowe was hit in the shoulder and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The benefit fund set up by the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation will help assist the deputy and his family as he recovers from his injuries.

Deputy Rowe joined the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seven years ago and was assigned to the K-9 Unit at the time the incident occurred.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said those wanting to help can also make donations in person at any FirstBank location by letting the tellers know the deposit needs to be put into Chandler Rowe’s checking account. To donate online click here.

All proceeds will go directly to Deputy Rowe.