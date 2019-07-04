Recovery effort underway in Coffee Co. for body of drowning victim

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A recovery effort is underway in Coffee County for a drowning victim.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and TWRA, the 61-year-old victim was boating with friends near the Carol Hollow Road area at Normandy Lake when he jumped off the back of a ski boat and swam out but did not return.

TWRA says individuals dove in and attempted to rescue the man, but they were unsuccessful.

Deputies say no alcohol was involved. The search for the victim’s body continues.

