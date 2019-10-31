Records cast doubt on immigration officials at Nashville school claim

FILE – In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. Advocacy groups and unions are pressuring Marriott, MGM and others not to house migrants who have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. But the U.S. government says it sometimes needs bed space, and if hotels don’t help it might have to split up families. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Emails cast fresh doubt on a recent claim that immigration officials visited a Nashville school seeking student records.

In an email obtained through a public records request, district chief of staff Hank Clay said Una Elementary Principal Amelia Dukes told him she never said the incident was immigration-related. According to Clay, Dukes said a school employee told her it was U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but Dukes wasn’t sure.

The district publicly called them “immigration officials,” but backed away after a rebuke from ICE.

Instead, the district described “two men in official-looking uniforms” ”stating that they were government agents” with “official-looking IDs” who “had a list of student names and demanded those students’ records.”

A district spokeswoman said she’s trying to get more information in response to AP questions.