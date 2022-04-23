NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Name another holiday that’s more suitable for Nashville. We’ll wait.

Here are a list of Nashville record stores participating in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee:

  • AndVinyl Records – Clarksville, TN
  • Oddball Music &amp Media – Clarksville, TN
  • Variety Records & Entertainment – Columbia, TN
  • Cape Diem – Franklin, TN
  • Luna Record Shop – Franklin, TN
  • Towne Square Records & Comics – Gallatin, TN
  • Viv & Dickey’s – Joleton, TN
  • CD Warehouse – Madison, TN
  • The Great Escape Madison – Madison, TN
  • McMinnville’s Little Big Sound Museum and Record Store – McMinnville, TN
  • Century 21 Music & More – Murfreesboro, TN
  • Crying Cat Books & Records – Murfreesboro, TN
  • The Great Escape Murfreesboro – Murfreesboro, TN
  • Waxface Records – Murfreesboro, TN
  • Alison’s Record Shop – Nashville, TN
  • Boulevard Record Shop – Nashville, TN
  • Ernest Tubb Record Shop – Nashville, TN
  • Grimey’s – Nashville, TN
  • Mckay Books- Nashville, TN
  • New Life Record Shop – Nashville, TN
  • The Great Escape Nashville – Nashville, TN
  • The Groove – Nashville, TN
  • The Vinyl Bunker – Nashville, TN
  • Third Man Records and Novelties – Nashville, TN
  • Vinyl Tap – Nashville, TN
  • Spinners Record Shop – Spring Hill, TN

The holiday started in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees.

Now cities, across the country and world have declared Record Store Day an official holiday.