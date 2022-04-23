NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Name another holiday that’s more suitable for Nashville. We’ll wait.
Here are a list of Nashville record stores participating in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee:
- AndVinyl Records – Clarksville, TN
- Oddball Music & Media – Clarksville, TN
- Variety Records & Entertainment – Columbia, TN
- Cape Diem – Franklin, TN
- Luna Record Shop – Franklin, TN
- Towne Square Records & Comics – Gallatin, TN
- Viv & Dickey’s – Joleton, TN
- CD Warehouse – Madison, TN
- The Great Escape Madison – Madison, TN
- McMinnville’s Little Big Sound Museum and Record Store – McMinnville, TN
- Century 21 Music & More – Murfreesboro, TN
- Crying Cat Books & Records – Murfreesboro, TN
- The Great Escape Murfreesboro – Murfreesboro, TN
- Waxface Records – Murfreesboro, TN
- Alison’s Record Shop – Nashville, TN
- Boulevard Record Shop – Nashville, TN
- Ernest Tubb Record Shop – Nashville, TN
- Grimey’s – Nashville, TN
- Mckay Books- Nashville, TN
- New Life Record Shop – Nashville, TN
- The Great Escape Nashville – Nashville, TN
- The Groove – Nashville, TN
- The Vinyl Bunker – Nashville, TN
- Third Man Records and Novelties – Nashville, TN
- Vinyl Tap – Nashville, TN
- Spinners Record Shop – Spring Hill, TN
The holiday started in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees.
Now cities, across the country and world have declared Record Store Day an official holiday.