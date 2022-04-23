NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Name another holiday that’s more suitable for Nashville. We’ll wait.

Here are a list of Nashville record stores participating in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee:

AndVinyl Records – Clarksville, TN

Oddball Music & Media – Clarksville, TN

Variety Records & Entertainment – Columbia, TN

Cape Diem – Franklin, TN

Luna Record Shop – Franklin, TN

Towne Square Records & Comics – Gallatin, TN

Viv & Dickey’s – Joleton, TN

CD Warehouse – Madison, TN

The Great Escape Madison – Madison, TN

McMinnville’s Little Big Sound Museum and Record Store – McMinnville, TN

Century 21 Music & More – Murfreesboro, TN

Crying Cat Books & Records – Murfreesboro, TN

The Great Escape Murfreesboro – Murfreesboro, TN

Waxface Records – Murfreesboro, TN

Alison’s Record Shop – Nashville, TN

Boulevard Record Shop – Nashville, TN

Ernest Tubb Record Shop – Nashville, TN

Grimey’s – Nashville, TN

Mckay Books- Nashville, TN

New Life Record Shop – Nashville, TN

The Great Escape Nashville – Nashville, TN

The Groove – Nashville, TN

The Vinyl Bunker – Nashville, TN

Third Man Records and Novelties – Nashville, TN

Vinyl Tap – Nashville, TN

Spinners Record Shop – Spring Hill, TN

The holiday started in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees.

Now cities, across the country and world have declared Record Store Day an official holiday.