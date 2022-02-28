SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorist driving on I-65 is being credited with helping take an ex-con loaded with narcotics off the street.

It happened the night of Feb. 22. A driver saw a white Toyota Tundra driving erratically, almost hitting a guard rail.

The motorist called police who found the truck pulled over in a parking lot in Spring Hill.

Bodycam video showed the interaction between arriving officers and Ryan Jacob Haile — who officers initially thought may be intoxicated.

In the first few minutes, Haile was very chatty, talking about tire pressure of his truck and even telling officers his tire once came off a vehicle he was driving.

Police asked Haile if he had been drinking. He said no, then the 40-year-old tried to prove it by blowing repeatedly in the officer’s face.

While investigating, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. They searched Haile’s truck and found a lot of narcotics including:

1.5 ounces of cocaine

.5 ounces of fentanyl

.5 ounces of heroin

4 grams of black tar heroin

15 ecstasy pills

93 pressed xanax with possible fentanyl

36 real xanax bars

10 pounds of processed marijuana

8 grams of hash

10 grams of THC wax

2 digital scales

In the back seat, officers found 12 marijuana plants. They also seized a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Haile is an ex-con with a drug history out of Nashville. Records show he got got out of prison in 2009.

Because of that, officers say he is not allowed to have a loaded weapon.

When placing Haile under arrest, an officer asked Haile if he had any needles that will hurt the officer.

Haile said he didn’t think so.

The officer replied, “You lied to me once, you obviously knew what was in there, right?”

To which Haile responded, “I didn’t want to hurt anyone. My intention is to never hurt anyone.”

Because Haile resides in Cheatham County, Cheatham County drug officers searched Haile’s home and found more weapons and more drugs there.

Spring Hill Lt. Mike Foster said this was unlike most drug busts that go down.

“This is the first time in my memory that someone called in and the person stopped, and inside the vehicle there was this large quantity of drugs,” Lt. Foster said. “This is a first.”

Ryan Haile is charged with multiple felony drug offenses. He’s also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Spring Hill police say the case is still under investigation.