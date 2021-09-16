RECALL: Kroger issues voluntary recall of certain kale product

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heads up to all kale lovers, you’re going to want to check the label before making your next kale salad.

Kroger has issued a recall of their 16-ounce bagged kale due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The products were distributed to Kroger stores in three divisions including Southern Middle Tennessee.

Kroger said listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

So far, there have been no reports of illness related to the bagged kale product. Kroger stores have already pulled any potentially contaminated products from shelves.

Photos courtesy of Kroger Co.

But, if you bought 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded Kale, with the UPC 11110-18170 with a best by date of 09-18-2021, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar, you’re urged to not use it.

Customers can get rid of the produce or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.