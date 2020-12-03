Rebel Hill Florist rebrands after 30 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s oldest, independently-owned florists has rebranded in an effort to “better reflect who we are as a company.”

Rebel Hill Florist, located on Trousdale Drive in Crieve Hall for more than 30 years, is now Rose Hill Flowers.

Owner Anna Page, who purchased the former Rebel Hill Florist from its previous owner in 1987, said she is thrilled to announce the name change.

“Roses are timeless and versatile, and never go out of style. Just like our new namesake, we make classic designs for any style preference and occasion,” explained Page.

The new name and rebrand also follow a recently completed store renovation.

“While this year has been wild for all of us, it has allowed a bit more time for creative changes,” said Page. “I’m so excited to introduce a brand I feel is a better representation of my team and me.”

