WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One country music star’s former mansion has now been transformed into an event venue you won’t soon forget.

Quietly tucked away in Wilson County, a long-winding drive leads to a private event space a country legend once called home.

Originally built in 1960, what’s now The Estate at Cherokee Dock is a multi-acre lot with 13,000 square feet and even more history.

Bubba Plunk, sales director of Infinity Hospitality, said the sprawling southern mansion is what catches the eye first.

“Definitely one of a kind, there’s nothing else like the facility in the state for sure, not only is it beautiful, but it also has the unique history to the space,” explained Plunk. “This view is telling of what else is to come, so this is definitely our key point here is the mansion.”

Infinity Hospitality purchased the Lebanon Property in the Fall of 2021.

But it doesn’t stop there — behind the mansion you’ll find the pool promenade and lakeside lawn that’s typically the backdrop for most events.

And even with a property this grand, Plunk notes there’s one thing that makes it so special.

“Definitely the grounds, the grounds are a beautiful space to host any event, also the history, with it being the former home of Reba McEntire.

Yes, the music legend once dubbed “The Queen of Country,” use to call The Estate at Cherokee Dock home. So, what’s the backstory?

Plunk said McEntire purchased the Lebanon property in late 80s and called the 80-acre lakeside oasis home for 25 years.

“I always joke and say, you know, bigger the career, the bigger the house. The estate definitely developed as her career did as well.”

And even today event attendees will find those final touches inside: like a three-story superstar closet, a trophy case downstairs, and movie theatre around the corner.

But some change is inevitable, like the lakeside event center is now where Reba’s tennis courts use to sit.

But even with those updates, the property still has flair that someone of success once called this place home.

“I would say halfway through the mansion tour, they say, ‘Who lived here?’ because there are signs, that a special person lived her for sure.”

Plunk notes the property is not open for just tours of Reba’s home, but they’re happy to share the history with event attendees.

With a beautiful backdrop around every corner, it’s no surprise the former music star’s mansion is a sought after event space these days.