Reba, Darius Rucker to host 2020 CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music icon Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker were announced as the hosts of the 2020 CMA Awards Monday.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. on News 2.

DRUMROLL PLEASE! We are thrilled to announce your hosts, together for the first time for this year's LIVE #CMAawards on Wednesday, Nov. 11th… none other than Country Music superstars @Reba McEntire and @DariusRucker!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AzcvBcUMLF — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 5, 2020

Country Music’s Biggest Night will be held at Music City Center in downtown Nashville. This is the first time the event will be held at the convention center across from its usual home at Bridgestone Arena.

McEntire told GMA there will be guests in the audience.

“We will have an audience. they are still working on that, there will be a live audience, not ticketed, but there will be people that we get to sing to, talk to and it will be energetic and fun. everybody will be able to get dressed up like we always have. and get to present awards to folks who have had a wonderful year despite the covid and everything else going on,” explained McEntire.

McEntire and Rucker came together to announce the news on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” says McEntire. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music,” says Rucker. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

Rucker joins the CMA Awards stage for the first time as host, while McEntire returns for the fifth time.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reba and Darius as this year’s CMA Awards hosts,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Their playful chemistry and genuine warmth are exactly what we know our viewers want to see this year. We look forward to bringing fans a night of celebration, live performances and a television experience unlike any other. We cannot wait to share more details about our show in the coming weeks.”

The nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards were announced last month.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.