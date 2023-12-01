PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s hard to believe, but we have now rounded the corner into December. And that means Christmas and Santa Claus are on everyone’s minds.

We all know that on Christmas Eve, Santa’s sleigh comes from the North Pole, pulled by reindeer. But have you ever seen a reindeer in person?

Santa has brought two of his reindeer to Bottom View Farm in Portland, TN.

“I gave everybody the opportunity around the area to come and see my two reindeer, Comet and Cupid,” Santa said. “They’re real tired right now because we had a long flight getting here last night, and you saw what the weather was like. It was miserable.”

And Santa taught me something we didn’t know. Female reindeer have antlers, and the males shed theirs this time of the year.

Santa was quite busy, as kids from Primrose School in Hendersonville were on a field trip to Bottom View Farm. They sang together, talked about the reindeer, and told Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

Then they took a train ride on the Bottom View Express to Christmas Village where a surprise guest awaited them. The Grinch!

Even though he was his scary self, even the Grinch had a little love for Christmas!

To learn more about Bottom View Farm, click here.