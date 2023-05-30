READYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An overnight tornado destroyed much of Readyville two months ago this week.

The Cannon County mayor said the clean-up is moving along fast. However, neighbors who lost everything, they have a different story to tell.

“Well it’s been two months of nothing going on for the longest, then as of yesterday, we had workers show up,” Buck Owen said.

Buck and Nita Owen told News 2 it’s been a slow process. “You have to mull that over in your mind, ten seconds. Ten seconds caused all this?” Nita said.

On April 1, a tornado tore through the small town of Readyville. “The lighting was so fierce, and the wind was real strong,” Nita said.

A part of history now gone, and livelihoods have been forever changed. “To me, Readyville has always been about the Readyville mill. So, it’s hard to believe the mill is in the river right now,” Nita said.

Buck and Nita are waiting to move back into their home. Currently, they are living inside a camper in their front yard.

For now, they focus on the little things and are taking it one day at a time. “It’s a huge project but we’ve had a lot of help. So many people have come to help us and the neighbors bring you together,” Nita said.