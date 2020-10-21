RCSO collecting old medications for National Drug Take-Back Day

Property and Evidence Sgt. Robert Dowell shows about 225 pounds of prescription medicines collected at a previous Drug Take-Back Day. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting expired and unwanted prescriptions Saturday for National Drug Take-Back Day.

Residents will be allowed to turn in their drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sheriff’s Office, according to a release.

Deputies will collect medications in front of the Sheriff’s Office’s lobby located at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

“If you have old medications and old prescriptions, just bring the medications in and we will dispose of it safely,” said Sgt. Robert Dowell who will be coordinating the event.

The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors the annual event to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs. Properly disposing the medications helps prevent overdose deaths and developing an addiction to drugs.

Anyone who is not able to make it to Saturday’s event at the Sheriff’s Office can drop off their unused or expired medications in the green bin inside the Sheriff’s Office lobby anytime.

The medications should be put in a plastic bag and simply dropped inside the bin for disposal.

Acceptable items are: