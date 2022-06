WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Joe Don Rooney, the lead guitarist for country music band Rascal Flatts, has pleaded guilty of a DUI charge he received last September.

A Williamson County sheriff’s deputy found the guitarist impaired behind the wheel after responding to a vehicle crashed into a tree line around 4 a.m. Sept. 9, 2021, on the 1200 block of Old Hillsboro Road.

The 45-year-old was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail but posted his $2,500 bond soon after.