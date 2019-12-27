Rapper ‘Young Buck’ arrested in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee native and “Straight Outta Cashville” rapper, “Young Buck” has been arrested in Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said David Darnell Brown, known by his stage name “Young Buck,” is jailed in the county on a fugitive warrant out of Georgia. He is being held without bond.

No additional information was released about the charge.

Brown was previously arrested in 2016 after he reportedly kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s Nashville apartment and threatened to burn it down.

Later that year, Brown was sentenced to seven months in prison. Authorities said he admitted to violating the conditions of his supervised release and probation in two federal cases.

