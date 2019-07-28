Randy Travis visits MACC, puppies named in his honor

Breaking News
Randy Travis visits Metro Animal Care and Control (Credit: MACC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Randy Travis visited Metro Animal Care and Control and in honor of the visit, two puppies up for adoption were named ‘Randy’ and ‘Travis.’

Travis and his wife, Mary, visited the shelter Saturday afternoon. They spent time with MACC’s director, Lauren Bluestone, and medical director, Dr. Staci Cannon, to learn about the meaningful work done at the shelter.

Posted by Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control on Saturday, July 27, 2019

The couple played with the animals and posed with the puppies named after the musician.

Randy Travis with ‘Randy’ and ‘Travis.’

In case you were wondering, ‘Randy’ and ‘Travis’ have already been have adopted.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.

