Ramp reopens after rollover crash along I-40 near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women and a young child were involved in a rollover crash along Interstate 40 near downtown Nashville early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at an entrance ramp from Green Street onto I-40 East.

The SUV, which contained two women and a child less than two years old, flipped multiple times from the roadway onto the entrance ramp after it was hit by another vehicle, according to Metro police.

First responders cut into the roof to remove the driver from the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The other woman and child were uninjured.

The crash was cleared from the ramp by 6:45 a.m.

No additional information was released.