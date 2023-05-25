RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Racers will honor fallen Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Jacob Beu Sunday during a memorial lap at Duck River Speedway in Lewisburg.

Beu died in a crash Sunday, May 7. Before his time with the sheriff’s office, Beu served as a U.S. Marine before joining the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said one of their own will be on the track Sunday; Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Pugh competes in dirt track racing and will be one of the racers competing.

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office) Rutherford County Detective Jacob Beu (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“Jake was a good guy and I’d like to honor him,” Pugh said.

The memorial lap will start at the beginning of the Front Wheel Drive class. Racing starts at 5:30 p.m. at the speedway, located at 1100 Haskins Chapel Road.