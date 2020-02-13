Questions surrounding Nashville Fairgrounds remain as discussions continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Soccer fans rejoiced after Nashville was named the 24th team to join the MLS.

“I was super excited,” said Nashville SC fan Alex Hamell.

The plan was to play the first few seasons in Nissan Stadium then move to a new stadium, but now there are questions if a stadium will be built.

“You know I think in the end it will get done as we get closer to the deadline, but it’s always uneasy as time drags on on this thing,” said Nashville SC fan Jason Petty.

Not everyone agrees with the decision to build the soccer stadium at the fairgrounds. Councilmember Steve Glover has supported Mayor Cooper’s decision to halt demolition on the stadium.

“It is a bad idea,” said Glover. “I don’t see how it can work.”

Glover says racing should be the focus for now.

“We know what kind of volume that (NASCAR) can do and what kind of numbers it can do,” said Glover. “Soccer, everyone always tells me how good it is. I am not against it. I just don’t know if it is going to accomplish what they are saying.”

The Nashville Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to the Mayor Wednesday urging him to move forward with construction on the stadium.