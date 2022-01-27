WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County is booming, but now it’s running out of room for all of its students.

To meet demand, the county is looking for land, hoping to build a few new schools, but not everyone is on board.

“We’re up over 1,000 students from this time last year alone,” Bart Barker said, Spokesman for Wilson County Schools. “We know we’re growing. It’s not going to slow down and that growth needs to be accommodated.”

Most agree that Wilson County needs to start building, but there’s a disagreement on where.

“If you look at heat maps involving our district and where populations are projected to grow the most it is that north-central area of the county it is that Southwest portion of the county, so those areas are a big area of concern,” Barker said.

Now, the district is looking for land and both North Central Schools and Southwest Elementary.

“We know that part of our 5-year plan includes capital projects and land to build those projects,” Barker said.

Right now, as you’ll see below, there are several parcels of land up for consideration, with one causing quite the stir.

More than 500 people have signed a petition, opposing Wilson County’s choice of the 171-acres of farmland on Double Log Cabin Road and Gwynn Lane in the Laguardo area of Lebanon, Tennessee.

“It’s not that we’re opposed to schools in general, it’s just this particular sight,” Michelle Klaes said, who lives in the area and is worried about infrastructure and flooding. “At the end of the day, I can say, ‘hey, we tried.'”

The Wilson County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex. There, they hope to fine-tune their list of options or possibly even choose where to build an upcoming school or schools.

Barker said, while this is an important matter, Wilson County Schools is focusing heavily on something else.

“We don’t want that to get lost in any of this while there is major growth in north-central and southwest portions of the county and we want to address those very quickly through land acquisitions and transactions, but with Stoner Creek and West Wilson Middle, those are priorities, right now,” Barker said.