Queshan Brooks awaits sentencing after emotional testimony for triple murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In October, Queshan Brooks pleaded guilty to the January 2018 murders of three people.

On Monday emotional testimony was shared as Brooks awaits sentencing, facing consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

“The defendant deserves life without the possibility of parole. He does not deserve to ever get out of prison. He deserves nothing less,” said Debbie Housel, with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.

It all started at a home in North Nashville where Brooks allegedly shot his stepmother, Darnykka Daniel-McCray, but she survived.

“I put my hand up for the first shot, and then he shot again and hit me in the face,” Daniel-McCray said.

Daniel-McCray took the stand on Monday to represent her daughters, 8-year-old Sammarre and 5-year-old Samaii Daniel that did not survive Brooks’ gunfire.

“They didn’t get to experience the life that I would have loved to have shown them, but they with God,” Daniel-McCray said.

Within the next half hour, prosecutors explained Brooks carjacked and shot 70-year-old Robert Payne and a passenger. Payne was killed and the passenger, Patrick Hancock was injured.

Hancock planned to testify on Monday, but was hospitalized on Friday, according to prosecutors.

But Payne’s daughter, Samica gave a statement asking the judge to keep Brooks behind bars.

“That way Mr. Brooks will have time to think about what he’s done and what he’s taken from two families,” Payne said.

Through the tears, many of the Daniel and Payne family members heard Brooks’ apology on Monday.

“I just want to say I know that my apologies will never be enough, but please don’t doubt the sincerity of them. I know they’re just words, but they mean much more to me. I’m sorry,” Brooks said.

Brooks will learn his fate this week. The judge saying on Monday he planned to provide a written sentencing to legal counsel within the next five days.