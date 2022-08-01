COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.

On Monday, deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Dyer Long Road for reports of a man who had been shot.

Authorities arrived at the home of Amanda Borden around 10:30 a.m. At the home, they found a man, later identified as Brent Bogle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brent Bogle

Bogle was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Vanderbilt. He died shortly after arriving in Nashville.

Borden was not present at her home when deputies arrived to find Bogle. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris also says Borden has multiple outstanding warrants in Putnam County.

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484.