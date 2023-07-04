PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In March of 2020, hundreds of Tennesseans were devastated as a tornado outbreak ripped through Middle Tennessee, including one tornado now classified as an EF-4 storm.

Lauren and Kory Farmer had less than a minute to get into their safe place with their two German Shepherd’s. Lauren grabbed their dog Shadow as their house started collapsing on top of them, burying them in the rubble.

Shadow got ripped out of Lauren’s arms and Lauren was left with only shadows collar. Once they got out of the destruction, they headed somewhere they could be safe. Lauren said they walked to a neighbors house and Shadow was waiting on them.

These kinds of moments made the Farmers realize that everything happens for a reason and at the perfect time. Lauren said she wanted to spread the awareness of hope and is writing a book on their experience.

If you want to hear more about their story, her book will be released on Wednesday, Sept. 27. You can purchase it on Amazon or at the Plenty bookstore in Cookeville, located on Broad Street.