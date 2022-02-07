PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Jazimine Christianna White was reported missing after she walked out of her grandparent’s residence near the Bear Creek and Paran Road area Sunday morning.

White is described as follows:

5″6′

181 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Officials said the missing 14-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen White or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.