1  of  4
Closings
Decatur County Schools Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Perry County Schools

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy severely injured in crash while responding to call

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after being involved in a crash while responding to a call.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Chris Lynn was traveling west on 12th Street in Cookeville while responding to a call.

For reasons unknown at this time, Deputy Lynn’s reportedly car collided with a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Officials say the driver of the truck was not injured. Deputy Lynn was transported to the hospital, then moved to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Deputy Lynn is in critical condition at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar