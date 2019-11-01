Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy severely injured in crash while responding to call

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after being involved in a crash while responding to a call.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Chris Lynn was traveling west on 12th Street in Cookeville while responding to a call.

For reasons unknown at this time, Deputy Lynn’s reportedly car collided with a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Officials say the driver of the truck was not injured. Deputy Lynn was transported to the hospital, then moved to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Deputy Lynn is in critical condition at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.