ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman who was reported missing from a group home in Algood Monday morning was rescued after a search team reportedly found her in a swamp.

Officers responded to the group home Monday morning after a resident with intellectual disabilities went missing, according to the Algood Police Department.

After launching a search, police requested assistance from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and drone units because of the semi-rural area.

A missing woman was rescued Monday morning after a search team found her in a swamp in Algood. (Courtesy: Algood Police Department)

Authorities said a K-9 officer was quickly able to track the woman’s scent, which led them to a swamp next to Highway 111. Drone footage then showed her out in the water.

Police said she was too far out to reach safely, and the Putnam County Rescue Squad was notified. The Putnam County Rescue Squad sent out their water rescue team, which police said was able to safely get the woman out of the swamp.

EMS staff on scene provided the woman with warming blankets and she was taken to Cookeville Regional Hospital for examination. In a Facebook post following the rescue, the police department thanked its partners for “working together to bring about a successful rescue.”

“Without their quick response, with the needed resources, this situation could have gone from rescue to a recovery operation,” the police department wrote.