PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Putnam County judge is addressing truancy through a new requirement for unexcused absences.

“Every unexcused absence that a kid has in school, they are going to do seven hours of community service at our local recycling center,” said General Sessions Court Judge R. Steven Randolph with the Juvenile Court.

Tennessee law allows school districts to define excused and unexcused absences. School districts are required to allow an excused absence for a student whose parent is an election official, court related matters, and for a parent’s service in the U.S. armed forces.

On Putnam County Schools’ Facebook page, Randolph explained his reasoning. His research showed that truancy leads to teen drug use, teen pregnancy, delinquency and low self-esteem. He added those issues also lead into adulthood, which leads to lower wages, lack of employment opportunities, dependence on welfare, and even higher rates of incarceration.

There’s a debate among some parents who are against Randolph’s decision. They believe some kids could face unforeseen circumstances or have health conditions that force them to have unexcused absences.

“If they were truant and they were ditching school, then by all means go ahead — do what you have to do to teach them a lesson,” Putnam County parent Meagen Hassinger said. “But my twins have medical appointments and miss quite a bit of school.

Some parents also expressed support for Randolph’s decision when asked by News 2.