Putnam County School System to reopen school buildings July 30

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County School System (PCSS) plans to reopen school buildings on July 30 for registration and Monday August 3 for the first day of school.

Officials said they will continue to monitor coronavirus cases in the area and make changes to this plan if needed.

Students will be required to wear masks on the bus. Students and staff will have to wear masks in hallways and common areas. Students can take their masks off as soon as they are seated at their desks. If students and teachers are working in close proximity, masks will be required.

PCSS will offer families a remote learning option if they do not feel safe about letting their kids return to school.

