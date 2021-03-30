Putnam County Rescue Squad rescues man and woman from Burgess Falls State Park

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Rescue Squad’s High Angle Rope Rescue Team rescued two victims who fell while climbing at Burgess Falls State Park on Tuesday.

According to a post from the Putnam County Rescue Squad, just after 1 p.m. crews were called to the park after a man and woman reportedly fell from fall # 3, known as the “big falls.”

Members of Putnam County EMS and Sparta-White County Rescue Squad assisted with the rescue, which required a rope rescue and rappelling. Swift-moving high waters required significant technical expertise and planning, according to the post.

Park rangers and the Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service also responded as they training on rope rescue techniques at another area state park.