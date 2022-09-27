PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An injured hiker has the Putnam County Rescue Squad to thank for helping them get to safety at Cummins Falls State Park.

The Putnam County Rescue Squad’s Rope Team was dispatched to the bottom of Cummins Falls State Park to help assist Jackson County EMS in rescuing an injured hiker.

Source: Putnam County Rescue Squad

Crews say the hiker suffered a minor injury while in the gorge and was unable to walk out of the area without assistance.

As park rangers and EMS treated the hiker for their injury, members of the rope team were able to rig a haul system to bring the hiker at top of the gorge in a basket-like system.

Officials say fifteen members of the Putnam County Rescue Squad responded, and the rescue was completed just before dusk.

No injuries were reported to rescue personnel.