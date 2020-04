PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said a man plead guilty to the sexual assault of a minor.

Authorities said Esteban Saine plead guilty on March 30 in Putnam County Criminal Court to the attempted aggravated sexual battery of a minor child. Saine was sentenced to six years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Saine moved to Putnam County in 2019 from California.