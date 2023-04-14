PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family member has reported a Putnam County man missing, after he seemingly vanished in February.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Steven Mabrey is a resident of Cookeville, but his last known location was in the area of Radcliff, Kentucky, which is about 140 miles north of the city.

The family member reported Mabrey as a missing person April 11, stating they were last in contact with him on Feb. 21.

If you know anything about his whereabouts or have any information that can help detectives locate him, you’re urged to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 528-8484.