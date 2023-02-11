PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Putnam County man has been indicted after deputies say they found him to be in possession of explicit photographs involving minors across multiple phones.

In March 2022, a woman met with deputies in the lobby of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to report that she potentially found explicit photographs of minors on her boyfriend’s phone.

A detective at the scene took a report and began an investigation into the allegations. During the investigation, the detective determined Mark Allen Jones had explicit photos across multi- phones.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, several of the images appeared to be underage minors and some were confirmed to be minors.

On Jan. 2023, a detective received a True Bill from the Putnam County Criminal Court Grand Jury for Jones.

In February, Jones was arrested and served an indictment for sexual exploitation of a minor. Jones has a bond of $40,000 and is expected to appear in court on March 20, 2023.