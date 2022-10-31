COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Putnam County man arrested in connection with the death of a missing teenage girl is now facing additional charges.

On Monday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced 63-year-old Charles “Chuck” Carter Jr., of Putnam County, has now been charged with second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse following the death of 15-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor.

Olivia was reported missing by her parents from her Putnam County home on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The next day, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies found the body of Taylor in a wooded area east of Cookeville.

Officials said Carter admitted to officers he delivered and provided illegal drugs to 15-year-old Olivia, which caused her death.

Carter was previously charged with aggravated statutory rape in regard to the investigation.

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said the investigation into Olivia’s death remains active and additional charges are possible.

“This investigation has progressed over the weekend and is still being developed. Facts were learned in the last 48 hours to justify seeking additional warrants,” said Dunaway, “Once the investigation is complete, we will determine whether additional or amended charges are appropriate. “

Carter is being held in the Putnam County Jail on no bond and has an initial court date set for Wednesday, November 2, 2022.