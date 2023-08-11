PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two years after launching an investigation into images of child sexual abuse, Putnam County authorities announced a man had been taken into custody.

The Cookeville Police Department said it was notified on July 6, 2021, about a computer containing child sex abuse material. As a result, the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force started investigating.

Over the course of the case, the ICAC Task Force received additional tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about the same suspect, according to officials.

Following a lengthy investigation, authorities said they identified Robert Olson, 27, of Putnam County, as the suspect in the crime.

With some help from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Cookeville Police Department reportedly obtained a search warrant for Olson’s home, which led to the seizure and forensic examination of several electronic devices.

On June 5 — about 23 months after the investigation began — police said the case was presented to the Putnam County Grand Jury and a true bill for “Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of 100+ images, (Class B Felony)” was issued.

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Olson was arrested at his home and taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he was issued a $100,000 bond, according to authorities.

“The Cookeville Police Department is dedicated to protecting the children of our community,” officials said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 11.

If you want to report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child sexual abuse material, you are asked to call the Cookeville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5265 or visit the NCMEC website.