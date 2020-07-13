Putnam County Fire Department issues reminder regarding COVID-19 test results

A sample is taken from a woman at a free COVID-19 testing site, provided by United Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Mexican Consulate, in Houston. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas continue to surge. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining on Friday as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Putnam County Fire Department issued a reminder to the public regarding COVID-19 test results on Monday.

The reminder stated: ‘The Putnam County Health Department only communicates test results over the phone.’

Results do not get sent out via email. Health officials have dedicated employees to call patients with their results.

Fire officials said posts are circulating on social media about people getting positive results back in the mail when they gave their information and left a line before getting tested due to wait times.

Officials said this is false. If you have any questions please call (931) 528-1200.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)