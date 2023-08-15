PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned after she was reportedly charged with DUI.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, July 17 at around 4 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol notified the sheriff’s office that Deputy Mia Godinez had been involved in a single-vehicle accident while driving her personal car.

Godinez suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was charged with driving under the influence once she was released from the hospital, according to investigators.

“Although I am thankful that Deputy Godinez’s injuries were non-life threatening, I am saddened by the behavior and outcome of Deputy Godinez. Deputy Godinez had been a good deputy and had contributed to this office during her time as a deputy,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said Godinez has since resigned. She had been a Putnam County deputy since Aug. 5, 2022.