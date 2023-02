BAXTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities say a Putnam County woman has not been seen in over a month.

Lori Farris, 45, was last heard from on Jan. 4.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Farris was reported missing by a family member on Monday.

Farris is 5’2″ and 150 pounds.

She is said to have ties to Putnam, Jackson and White counties.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Sergeant Adrienne McCurry at (931) 523-8484.