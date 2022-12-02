PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has not been seen by his family for more than two months.

According to officials, a family member reported 35-year-old Perry Isaac Bowman of Baxter, missing on Thursday, Dec. 1. However, deputies said Bowman was last seen by his family on Sept. 23.

Perry Bowman, 35, of Baxter, was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Bowman is described as being 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has ties to Putnam, Jackson, and Cumberland counties, authorities reported.

If you know anything about Bowman’s whereabouts or have any information that could help locate him, contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Sgt. Adrienne McCurry at 931-528-8484.