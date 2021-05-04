Pursuit from Wilson County ends in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit along multiple interstates in Wilson County ended with a crash in Hermitage early Tuesday morning.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began around 3 a.m. at the Love’s Truck Stop on Couchville Pike and Interstate 840, where deputies had responded to a report of a “suspicious person.”

When deputies arrived, they said the driver sped off and was pursued onto I-840, where troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol spiked his front tires, causing both to blow.

The suspect continued driving on the blown tires, traveling west on Interstate 40 into Davidson County, where investigators said he exited onto Old Hickory Boulevard and crashed in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.

Deputies said they were able to take the driver into custody. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are still working to identify the driver because they said he was carrying fraudulent identification.

No additional information was immediately released, including the charges against the suspect and whether anyone else was arrested.