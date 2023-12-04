HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman wanted for multiple felonies was arrested after leading Hendersonville police officers on a pursuit Monday afternoon.

The Hendersonville Police Department said a license plate recognition camera alerted officers to a vehicle being driven by a woman wanted on felony warrants. Officers initiated a pursuit on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and deployed spike strips twice to disable the vehicle.

The pursuit continued at speeds between 10-30 mph before the vehicle got off Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and traveled through Goodlettsville to Dickerson Road, according to investigators.

Police said the woman, identified as 41-year-old Melissa Leann White, pulled over near the intersection of Dickerson Road and Old Hickory Boulevard where she was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.