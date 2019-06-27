Puppy rescued from embankment of Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A firefighter with the Nashville Fire Department captured drone video of crews rescuing a puppy from the edge of the Cumberland River.

Mike Marvel from Station 2’s C Shift was called to scene in downtown Nashville and happened to have his personal drone with him.

He decided to deploy to drone to help locate the puppy as crews worked to find her in the brush along the banks.

Mike said firefighters could hear her crying but couldn’t see her as they prepared for a rope rescue. Officials with Metro Animal Care and Control were also on hand to assist with the rescue.

Once they could “see” her via the drone’s camera, the puppy and a firefighter were able to be pulled to safety.

The puppy, who has since been named River, is OK and available for adoption at Metro Animal Care and Control.